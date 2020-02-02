Second coronavirus case confirmed in Santa Clara County

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department on Sunday confirmed the Bay Area's second case of the coronavirus.

Health officials said the second case is a woman and is not related to the first case that was announced Friday, in which a man tested positive for the virus.

Authorities said both victims, who have no relation, had recently traveled to Wuhan, China.

The woman in the second case, health officials said is visiting the U.S. and arrived on Jan. 23 to spend time with family.

"She has stayed home since she arrived, except for two times to seek outpatient medical care," the Santa Clara County Public Health Department said in a statement. "She has been regularly monitored and was never sick enough to be hospitalized."

The woman's family has been isolated and isn't leaving the home for any reason, the health department said.

“I understand that people are concerned, but based on what we know today, the risk to general public remains low,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer, Santa Clara County. “A second case is not unexpected. With our large population and the amount of travel to China for both personal and business reasons, we will likely see more cases, including close contacts to our cases.”