Seen on TV: April 7

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Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Phoenix Film Festival

April 9-19

Harkins Scottsdale 101

7000 E. Mayo Blvd., #1059

Phoenix, AZ 85054

www.phoenixfilmfestival.com

Desert Bloom Pilates & Boutiques

1350 S. Gilbert Rd., Ste C1

Mesa, AZ 85204

https://www.desertbloomarizona.com/

The Original Rainbow Cone

13510 North Litchfield Road, Suite B

Surprise, Arizona, 85379

www.rainbowcone.com

Arizona Highways

Pizzicata

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