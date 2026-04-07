Seen on TV: April 7
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Tuesday, April 7, 2026
Phoenix Film Festival
- April 9-19
- Harkins Scottsdale 101
- 7000 E. Mayo Blvd., #1059
- Phoenix, AZ 85054
- www.phoenixfilmfestival.com
Desert Bloom Pilates & Boutiques
- 1350 S. Gilbert Rd., Ste C1
- Mesa, AZ 85204
- https://www.desertbloomarizona.com/
The Original Rainbow Cone
- 13510 North Litchfield Road, Suite B
- Surprise, Arizona, 85379
- www.rainbowcone.com
Arizona Highways
Pizzicata