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Seen on TV: April 7

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Updated  April 7, 2026 9:55am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Phoenix Film Festival

Desert Bloom Pilates & Boutiques

The Original Rainbow Cone

Arizona Highways

Pizzicata

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews