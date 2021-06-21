Several national forests in Arizona remain closed due to wildfires, Coconino reopens July 6

The Coconino, Kaibab, Apache-Sitgreaves, Tonto, and Prescott National Forests closed due to extreme fire dangers, dry conditions and the risk of high wildfire activity, officials announced, but as fires ease, forests are expected to begin reopening.

Coconino National Forest will reopen on July 6 with stage 2 restrictions, forest officials said on July 5.

The Coconino and Kaibab forests closed on June 23, and the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest closed on June 24. The Prescott National Forest closed to the public on June 25 at 8 a.m.

Tonto National Forest implemented a Stage 3 closure, meaning some lakes, roads, and recreation areas will remain accessible.

"A full forest closure means that the public is prohibited from entering any part of Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest at any time," forestry officials said in a statement. "Only those with private inholdings will be allowed access to their property, as well as personnel providing utility support where necessary, and firefighters performing their duties."

Anyone camping in the forests were expected to vacate their campsites before the closures began, and the public is advised to cancel any plans to visit the forest for the next few weeks.

The closures will only be lifted once weather conditions can reduce the risk of wildfires sparking in the area.

"Though parts of the national forest may receive rain from sporadic storms over the next couple of weeks, this closure will not be rescinded until sufficient precipitation is received to adequately reduce the risk of wildfire," officials said.

Anyone who tries to violate closure orders could face a fine of up to $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations. People could also face up to six months in prison.

Read the full announcement: https://ein.az.gov/emergency-information/emergency-bulletin/full-closure-coconino-nf-begins-wednesday

