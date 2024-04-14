Shooting near a Phoenix Filiberto's; fire breaks out in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

From an explainer on what the U.S. military's draft is, a man being shot near a Phoenix fast-food restaurant, and a mass shooting in Chicago – here are tonight's top stories.
1. US military draft: What you need to know
While there isn't currently a draft in place, Congress and the president can reinstate the draft in the event of a national emergency or war that all-volunteer military can't adequately support.
2. Man shot in Phoenix near a Filiberto's
A man was reportedly shot near a Filiberto's restaurant near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street on April 14.
3. Black smoke seen over Phoenix sky as debris fire breaks out near downtown
A debris fire sent thick black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles near downtown Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.
4. Chicago mass shooting: New details released after child killed, 10 wounded on South Side
Chicago police released new details after a child was killed and 10 other people were wounded at a family gathering on the South Side Saturday night.
5. Auto insurance premiums are skyrocketing. What's to blame?
The cost of auto insurance rose 2.6% in March, bringing the total annual gain to 22.2% — the fastest yearly rate on record.