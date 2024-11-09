Suspect in custody after Phoenix Police shooting; latest election results | Nightly Roundup

From more election results being dropped in Maricopa County, to a police shooting in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon, here are the top stories on Nov. 9.

1. Suspect in custody following shooting involving Phoenix Police

A suspect is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon. The Phoenix Police Department says a shooting broke out near 12th Street and Osborn Road around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 9.

2. Arizona State Legislature update: GOP holds slight edge in local Senate and House races

The balance of power in the Arizona State Legislature is coming down to the wire with five races yet to be called in the State Senate and 13 undecided winners in the State House.

3. Latest: Maricopa County releases more election results

On Saturday, Nov. 9, four days after Election Day, Maricopa County continues to count ballots. Some of those results were released, tightening some races, and furthering the lead in others.

4. Snowbowl opens two weeks ahead of schedule for ski and snowboard enthusiasts

Arizona Snowbowl is open again after an unexpected snowfall helped by blowers that have been working to blanket trails with a coat of powder.

5. Election latest: Biden, Trump will meet in Oval Office next week

In the latest election news, the White House said Saturday that President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet next week in the Oval Office. Such a meeting is traditional between the outgoing and incoming president, though Trump did not host Biden four years ago.

