Suspect killed following confrontation with Scottsdale Police

A man who fired shots in the direction of officers was shot and killed by police near Scottsdale and Cactus roads on Thursday night.

Police say the officers attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle and the driver opened fire.

The deadly confrontation happened around 5:30 p.m. Police say automatic license plate readers alerted officers that the car was reported stolen out of Phoenix.

When officers tried to stop the driver, the suspect got out of the vehicle and immediately fired several rounds. Then the suspect got back in the car. Two officers fired back, and the suspect died inside the stolen vehicle.

"Over the last 14 months for Scottsdale Police, I've had four different officer-involved shootings.. each where the suspect shot at us. So we end up returning fire. Thankfully, Sgt. Galbreth recovered from his injuries, but we continue to see this over and over and over again," said Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther.

No one else was in the car.

The name and age of the suspect have not been released.

There are no reports of any other injuries.

Walther says one of the officers involved is a senior, the other is a junior officer.

The Scottsdale and Cactus road area will be closed during the investigation.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: