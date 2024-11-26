Suspects in Paul Bissonnette attack identified; AZ AG seeks to restart executions | Nightly Roundup

From an update on an assault involving former Arizona Coyotes player Paul Bissonnette to the future of the death penalty in Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

1. Paul Bissonnette attack: Suspects involved in assault identified

(Courtesy: Scottsdale Police Department)

Police have identified the six men who allegedly took part in an assault that left a former Arizona Coyotes player injured. Read More

2. Bar shooting in Mexico turns deadly

Videos posted on social media show people fleeing the bar while some survivors stayed with the victims as police arrived. Read More

3. Arizona's execution pause is coming to an end

Since early 2023, Arizona has had a pause in executions, but that is set to change soon as the Attorney General Kris Mayes is seeking a death warrant for Aaron Gunches (pictured). Read More

4. Boa constrictor found in pickup truck reunited with owner

(Courtesy: Phoenix Herpetological Society)

We have a happy update on a boa constrictor that, for some reason, hitched a ride from Mesa to Scottsdale in a pickup truck recently. Read More

5. Chandler family's garage burglarized

Thieves were caught on camera burglarizing the garage of a home in Chandler, as a mother was home alone at the time with her daughter. Read More

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Photo of the Day: Absolutely breathtaking sunset at Kokopelli Golf Course in Gilbert. Thanks to Lamont Klepper for sharing!

We are expecting cooler weather in Arizona, with a chance for rain in some places. Read More