Teen boy & girl detained: Phoenix Police say they were in a stolen car, crashed into police SUV

Two teenagers were detained after Phoenix Police say they were driving a stolen car and crashed into an officer's patrol SUV on Saturday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m. on Jan. 20, Phoenix Police officers responded to reports of a stolen car near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road. However, officers spotted the car near 29th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

"The driver reversed into a fully marked patrol Tahoe and drove away from officers. As the stolen car continued to flee from officers, it crashed into a truck near the I-17 and Peoria underpass," Phoenix Police Sgt. Melissa Soliz said.

The driver, police say, was a teen boy and a teen girl was his passenger. They were detained.

"The fire department transported the teenage male suspect as a precaution due to the collision. There were no injuries to officers," Sgt. Soliz said.

No more information was given out.

Map of the area where the incident ended: