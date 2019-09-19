Two female victims of human trafficking rescued in San Bernardino, reunited with their families

The San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force rescued two female victims of human trafficking on Monday and reunited with their families.

Task Force investigators were contacted by San Bernardino police officers who had come across two females near the 500 block of N. G Street and had identified one of the females as a 17-year-old runaway from Los Angeles County.

Both female victims, ages 17 and 23, were transported to the sheriff's station where they were interviewed by Task Force investigators. During their interviews, investigators were able to determine that the two women were involved in prostitution and were victims of human trafficking.

Task Force investigators were able to confirm both victim's identities as well as the circumstances that lead them into being controlled by their traffickers, and ultimately their exploitation.

The victims were rescued, provided access to immediate services and resources, then safely returned to their families.

Although investigators were able to successfully contact and rescue the victims, the suspect or suspects involved in their exploitation have not yet been located.

Investigators believe there are other unidentified victims related to this case.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force at 909-387-8400. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or at the WE-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.