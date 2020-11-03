Unofficial numbers: Paul Penzone ahead in Maricopa County Sheriff race

Besides the presidential election, a fierce race to fill out the remainder of late Sen. John McCain terms, house races and ballot propositions, voters in Maricopa County will also be deciding whether the incumbent Democratic sheriff will get another term in office.

According to unofficial numbers from Maricopa County elections officials, Sheriff Paul Penzone has obtained 59% of the vote, with Republican challenger Jerry Sheridan obtaining 41% of the vote.

57% of precincts have reported, according to the numbers.

In 2016, voters ousted longtime sheriff Joe Arpaio in favor of Penzone, in a race that became a referendum on Arpaio's legal woes. Arpaio tried to run for the GOP nomination as sheriff in the 2020 primary, but lost to Jerry Sheridan, marking his second political defeat since his unsuccessful 2016 reelection bid.

Sheridan: I'm not Joe Arpaio

Jerry Sheridan

FOX 10 interviewed Sheridan in 2020, where he tried to distance himself from Arpaio, who is his former boss.

Sheridan began as 18-year-old volunteer, and he held many other positions within MCSO, shy of sheriff. In fact, Sheridan was even caught up in the same scandals as his former boss.

“I’m not Joe Arpaio. I’m Jerry Sheridan, a 32-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office," said Sheridan. "Hundreds of employees asked me to run. That’s why after 32 years and two years of retirement, I decided to throw my hat in the ring."

Penzone talks about achievement

For Penzone, second time was the charm when it comes to winning the election for Sheriff.

According to voting figures from Maricopa County in 2012, Penzone ran against Arpaio that year, but Arpaio won the election with 679,967 votes, representing 50.66% of votes cast during that election.

Prior to the primary election in 2020, Penzone issued a statement that detailed some of his accomplishments while in office.

“As Sheriff of Maricopa County, I have removed politics and focused on restoring the Office to an ethical, professional, and transparent organization. I have been committed to a foundation of integrity, with an unwavering focus on public safety. Under my leadership, we have quietly made considerable strides in the federal court orders, we have reduced lawsuits and reckless costs to taxpayers while implementing innovative and effective enforcement tactics to target dangerous fugitives. We have rebuilt trust with all communities. These accomplishments are mere examples of the change and improvement that has taken place since the community overwhelmingly elected me to rebuild the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. The work is not yet done, but we are well on our way to building a law enforcement organization that represents Maricopa County values. With all that has been accomplished, the future is bright, and I am honored to lead this organization of exceptional men and women. I look forward to continuing to engage with voters from across Maricopa County as we head into the General Election and on to a second term.”

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

