Usher's Super Bowl surprise; shooting at Joel Osteen's church in Houston | Nightly Roundup

Tonight's top stories include Usher's unexpected Super Bowl surprise by way of a marriage license; the death of a Marine from Arizona and a deadly car crash in Maricopa this weekend.

1. Parents of Marine killed in helicopter crash want to keep his memory alive: 'The rock of this family'

2. Usher's Super Bowl surprise: Marriage license reportedly obtained ahead of halftime show

3. Passenger dead, driver critically injured following Maricopa car crash, PD says

4. Shooting at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston: Female shooter killed, 5-year-old child shot

5. Wrestler Billy Jack Haynes arrested; wife found dead after standoff