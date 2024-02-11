Usher's Super Bowl surprise; shooting at Joel Osteen's church in Houston | Nightly Roundup

Tonight's top stories include Usher's unexpected Super Bowl surprise by way of a marriage license; the death of a Marine from Arizona and a deadly car crash in Maricopa this weekend.
1. Parents of Marine killed in helicopter crash want to keep his memory alive: 'The rock of this family'
The family of a fallen U.S. Marine from Arizona is speaking out after their son was killed in a southern California helicopter crash. Sgt. Alec Langen was just 23 years old and he was following in his father's footsteps.
2. Usher's Super Bowl surprise: Marriage license reportedly obtained ahead of halftime show
Usher, the iconic singer, made headlines during his Super Bowl halftime show performance with reports emerging of him and his girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, obtaining a marriage license.
3. Passenger dead, driver critically injured following Maricopa car crash, PD says
A single-car crash in Maricopa on Sunday killed a person and injured another. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 near Taft Avenue and McDavid Road.
4. Shooting at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston: Female shooter killed, 5-year-old child shot
A female shooter is dead following a shooting at Joel Osteen's church near downtown Houston.
5. Wrestler Billy Jack Haynes arrested; wife found dead after standoff
Billy Jack Haynes, a former pro wrestler who shared the ring with Ric Flair and Randy Savage, is suspected of killing his wife. He was detained after an hours-long standoff with police.