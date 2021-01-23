Valley woman shares her 1991 experience with the late Larry King

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
10
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Airport Weather Warning
until SAT 7:15 PM MST, Deer Valley
Airport Weather Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Valley woman shares her 1991 experience with the late Larry King

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - A Valley woman once shared the spotlight with the late broadcasting legend Larry King.

Reverend Dr. Lady Bishop is a voodoo priestess who helps people going through tough times and in 1991, King had her on his show.

She did a hand washing ritual with him on the show and says she was blown away by his kindness.

"He was a very down to earth person. He really looks into you and he studies you before you get there. He's very good at that, and he already knew me and that really surprised me because I was new to TV I didn't know that things passed from one thing to another," Bishop said.

She says she was shocked and saddened by the news of King's passing on Jan. 23.