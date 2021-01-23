Valley woman shares her 1991 experience with the late Larry King

article

A Valley woman once shared the spotlight with the late broadcasting legend Larry King.

Reverend Dr. Lady Bishop is a voodoo priestess who helps people going through tough times and in 1991, King had her on his show.

She did a hand washing ritual with him on the show and says she was blown away by his kindness.

"He was a very down to earth person. He really looks into you and he studies you before you get there. He's very good at that, and he already knew me and that really surprised me because I was new to TV I didn't know that things passed from one thing to another," Bishop said.

She says she was shocked and saddened by the news of King's passing on Jan. 23.