Phoenix on list of cities with the worst air pollution

Phoenix is on a list of U.S. cities with the worst air pollution.

The new report by the American Lung Association shows two in five Americans breathe unhealthy levels of air pollution. In all, 30 cities received failing grades for ozone and particle pollution, with the Phoenix-Mesa metropolitan area coming in at number nine for year-round particle pollution, and number five for ozone pollution.

Cities in California top the list of most polluted cities in the report, with Bakersfield coming in first for year-round and short-term particle pollution, and Los Angeles coming in first for ozone pollution.

The State of the Air report also contains a list of cities with the best air quality, including Honolulu, Hawaii, Wilmington, N.C., and Lincoln, Neb.