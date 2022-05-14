Weed gummies, strange traffic stops, antelope rescues: Our favorite heartwarming, unusual headlines this week

From an SUV stuffed in the back of a U-Haul to a group of good Samaritans helping an incapacitated driver in the middle of busy traffic, there was no shortage of unusual and intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and strange stories from May 7-13 that have helped make our days a little brighter:

1. Wounded veteran, his family gifted brand-new Mesa home, mortgage-free: An injured veteran and his family turned the key and unlocked the door to their new home in Mesa after it was gifted to them, mortgage-free.

2. Photos show dozens of alligators with 'glowing' eyes at night: A Florida wildlife photographer recently got a couple of Instagram-worthy shots of dozens of alligators with "glowing" eyes – at least that's how it appeared.

Credit: Bobby Wummer, photographer

3. Watch: Man saves drowning antelope after elephant alerts zoo staff: A dramatic rescue at a zoo was caught on camera after an elephant alerted zookeepers to an antelope that was struggling to swim.

Romeo López is seen in footage jumping into the pool to save the drowning antelope.

4. Vegas Strip resort surprises 5,400 employees with $5K bonuses: Joyous bedlam erupted Wednesday at an employee appreciation and awards buffet at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas when the resort chief executive announced that all 5,400 people who work there will receive a $5,000 bonus.

View of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas hotel and casino on June 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

5. Passenger with no experience lands small plane after pilot becomes 'incoherent': A passenger with no flying experience managed to land a small plane at Palm Beach International Airport with the help of Air Traffic Control after the pilot had a medical emergency.

(Image WPEC / NNS via FOX)

6. Heroic rescue: Video shows people help Florida driver, stop traffic after medical emergency: Surveillance video captured the moments after a driver reportedly suffered a medical episode and lost control of her vehicle, and as a number of good Samaritans came to her rescue.

7. 7-year-old goes viral after she loses shoe at track meet, comes back to win race: Watch this 7-year-old girl wow the crowd as she loses a shoe at the start of a race, then comes back for an incredible first-place finish.

8. Washington state troopers pull over driver who crammed SUV into back of U-Haul: A Washington State Trooper made an unusual traffic stop this week.

Washington State Patrol ( )

9. 5th grader brings weed gummies to Michigan school that kindergartner brought margaritas: It was just three weeks ago that kindergartner brought a margaritan mix and Dixie cups to school for snack time. Now, at the same school, two 11-year-olds were hospitalized after one of them brought marijuana edibles.

10. 'Very unlucky' Indian couple sues son for $675,000 for not giving them grandchild: A retired Indian couple is suing their son and daughter-in-law, demanding that they produce a grandchild within a year or pay them 50 million rupees ($675,000).

File photo of an Indian wedding ceremony via Getty Images.