Wildfire near Wickenburg burns hundreds of acres

Fire crews are working to contain a wildfire just outside Wickenburg that has burned hundreds of acres.

The Cloud Fire has grown to somewhere between 700 to 800 acres, but forestry officials say that its activity is decreasing thanks to aircraft suppressing its growth. Crews on the ground worked to get a line around the flames.

The fire broke out yesterday near Vulture Mine Road and Whispering Ranch Road, which is about 16 miles from Wickenburg.

No buildings are being threatened at this time.

Location of the fire: