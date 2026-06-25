Wildlife World Zoo welcomes baby Highland cows, launches weekend breakfast encounters

The Brief Wildlife World Zoo added three new baby Highland cows named Poppy, Tulip, and Dandelion to its exhibits. The zoo is hosting breakfast encounters on Saturdays and Sundays through July. Special temperature accommodations and a custom barn are being built to keep the animals cool during the summer heat.



Wildlife World Zoo is expanding once again, giving visitors a chance to eat breakfast right alongside three newly arrived Highland cows.

What they're saying:

"We are so excited for these new baby Highland cows. We just got them in not too long ago," said Danielle Hinderliter, Wildlife World Zoo education specialist.

They are Wildlife World Zoo’s newest additions.

"These Highland cows have a lot of growing to do, but right now they are at an adorable little size. They are known for those little bangs that they get on their heads," Hinderliter said. "They all have their own personalities, just like people. We have little Dandelion, who’s a little more sassy, and then we have Poppy and Tulip, who are a little more laid back. But when you see them out on exhibit you can see them running all around. They get the little cow zoomies which is so cute," Hinderliter said.

Even in the heat, the zoo knows how to keep them cool.

"We do have those temperature accommodations in place, and we are building them a custom barn right now," Hinderliter said.

This summer, the zoo is giving visitors a seat at their breakfast table.

"Saturdays and Sundays, June through July 8:30 to 9:30 am, guests can come out and have brunch with our ‘MooMornings,’ so they’re gonna get to hang out with our little highland cows," Hinderliter said. "We’ll have moo-mosas and moo-fins."

That experience also gets guests admission to the park for the day, plus a ticket to come back.

"Number one, they are adorable and number two I think people really connect with them. And that’s what we’re seeing with our guests," Hinderliter said.

What you can do:

For more information on the zoo's encounters, click here.