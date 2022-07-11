Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
3
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Win a year's supply of Drumstick ice cream cones if you get a tattoo of one

Published 
News
FOX 10 Phoenix
drumstick ice cream 1 article

The novelty ice cream brand, Drumstick, is celebrating National tattoo Day and National Ice cream day. (Drumstick)

The novelty ice cream brand, Drumstick, is celebrating National tattoo Day and National Ice cream day, coinciding on the same date, July 17. 

In honor of the two days, Drumstick says anyone who gets a tattoo of their iconic ice cream cone tattooed on them for a chance to win a year’s supply of delicious treat.

Thankfully, actually getting a permanent and painful memento of the dessert isn’t a requirement. A contestant who enters can get a real tattoo if they feel committed to the cause, or they can get a temporary drumstick drawn on them with a sharpie.

However you choose to "express your love," works for the company, according to an Instagram post from Drumstick. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfwdoWtOa8t/

Last week, the company posted a photo of their mascot, Dr. Umstick, apparently getting a tattoo of the company’s logo. 

"It's official. Dr. Umstick loves Drumstick so much that he got a tattoo of one," the post read. 

"[Dr. Umstick’s] love for Drumstick runs so deep, he couldn’t live without the permanent reminder inked on him," Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream Marketing Director Kerry Hopkins told The Drum. "We set out to deliver a campaign that went beyond the everyday ice cream scenarios, and we love how the multidimensional Dr. Umstick brings this truth to life."

Contestants have a chance to enter until July 31. Once you get inked, all you have to do is post a photo on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #DrumstickInk and tag @Drumstick. 
 