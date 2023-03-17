Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Phoenix, in life-threatening condition

A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Phoenix early Friday morning.

Police were called to an area near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road and found the woman lying on the roadway. She was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved did not stay at the scene, and it's unknown what led up to the crash. Officers told FOX 10 that she may have been hit by two vehicles.

The road was closed for some time, but it has since reopened.

Area where the hit-and-run happened: