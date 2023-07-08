Woman's meltdown over 'not real' passenger, wild goat chase, Xbox fight: This week's offbeat headlines

From a woman's meltdown over a "not real" passenger on a flight to a wild goat chase in Glendale, there was no shortage of intriguing stories this week.

1. Woman disrupts flight in meltdown over 'not real' passenger: 'I'm getting the f--k off': The bizarre and profanity-laced incident was filmed by fellow passengers as the flight was preparing to depart Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

2. Runner takes last-second wrong turn, loses world's largest 10K: A runner expected to take top honors at the world's largest 10K shocked the crowd when she took a wrong turn just before the race ended.

3. Watch: New York man spotted balancing TV on his head while riding bike: A cyclist was spotted in Brooklyn, New York riding around with a 45-inch TV balanced on his head.

Fire Ball ride at the 2012 California State Fair held in Sacramento, California (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

4. Roller coaster riders stuck upside down for hours at Wisconsin festival after ‘mechanical failure’: A total of nine people were treated by emergency medical services throughout the incident, and one person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

5. Glendale Police officers go on wild goat chase: It's not something people get to see too often, but officers in the West Valley were on a wild goat chase recently. (Yes. You read that right. A wild goat chase.)

6. 'Tallest, fastest' giga roller coaster in North America temporarily closes after visitor notices scary defect: Carowinds' Fury 325 is North America's 'tallest" and 'fastest' giga roller coaster.

7. Fight over Xbox leads to shooting in Mesa, police say: Police say two brothers fighting over a video game console escalated into a shooting in Mesa, leaving one of them injured.

Ziqin Chiodi, of Orange County, Florida, is one of five finalists in Duck Brand's 2023 "Stuck At Prom" scholarship contest. (Duck Brand/handout)

8. Florida teen's incredible duct tape prom dress could win her major college scholarship: Check it out: A Florida teenager made her own prom dress almost entirely out of duct tape -- and now her elaborate design could land her a huge college scholarship.

9. Would you try a McFlurry hash brown sandwich? It's the latest social media trend: The latest trend on social media features combining a McDonald's hash brown with the iconic McFlurry dessert and it's taking the internet by storm.

10. Arizona driver finds bobcat under hood of car: A driver in Gila Bend had quite the surprise when he popped open the hood of his vehicle to find a bobcat staring at him.