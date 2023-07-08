Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
9
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Woman's meltdown over 'not real' passenger, wild goat chase, Xbox fight: This week's offbeat headlines

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX 10 Phoenix

From a woman's meltdown over a "not real" passenger on a flight to a wild goat chase in Glendale, there was no shortage of intriguing stories this week.

1. Woman disrupts flight in meltdown over 'not real' passenger: 'I'm getting the f--k off': The bizarre and profanity-laced incident was filmed by fellow passengers as the flight was preparing to depart Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

2. Runner takes last-second wrong turn, loses world's largest 10K: A runner expected to take top honors at the world's largest 10K shocked the crowd when she took a wrong turn just before the race ended.

3. Watch: New York man spotted balancing TV on his head while riding bike: A cyclist was spotted in Brooklyn, New York riding around with a 45-inch TV balanced on his head. 

Fire Ball ride at the 2012 California State Fair held in Sacramento, California (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

4. Roller coaster riders stuck upside down for hours at Wisconsin festival after ‘mechanical failure’: A total of nine people were treated by emergency medical services throughout the incident, and one person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Glendale officers on wild goat chase

We've heard of the phrase 'wild goose chase,' but for some Glendale Police officers, they were on a 'wild goat chase' recently. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.

5. Glendale Police officers go on wild goat chase: It's not something people get to see too often, but officers in the West Valley were on a wild goat chase recently. (Yes. You read that right. A wild goat chase.)

Crack spotted on rollercoaster

A North Carolina rollercoaster has been shut down for repairs after a visitor noticed a crack in one of the support pillars.

6. 'Tallest, fastest' giga roller coaster in North America temporarily closes after visitor notices scary defect: Carowinds' Fury 325 is North America's 'tallest" and 'fastest' giga roller coaster.

Fight over Xbox leads to shooting

Police say a fight over an Xbox led to a man shooting his brother in Mesa on Friday.

7. Fight over Xbox leads to shooting in Mesa, police say: Police say two brothers fighting over a video game console escalated into a shooting in Mesa, leaving one of them injured.

85a629fe-

Ziqin Chiodi, of Orange County, Florida, is one of five finalists in Duck Brand's 2023 "Stuck At Prom" scholarship contest. (Duck Brand/handout)

8. Florida teen's incredible duct tape prom dress could win her major college scholarship: Check it out: A Florida teenager made her own prom dress almost entirely out of duct tape -- and now her elaborate design could land her a huge college scholarship.

9. Would you try a McFlurry hash brown sandwich? It's the latest social media trend: The latest trend on social media features combining a McDonald's hash brown with the iconic McFlurry dessert and it's taking the internet by storm.  

Driver finds bobcat under hood of his car

10. Arizona driver finds bobcat under hood of car: A driver in Gila Bend had quite the surprise when he popped open the hood of his vehicle to find a bobcat staring at him.