Wood chipper death, man allegedly kills his father, GCU students killed in crash: this week's top stories

A northern California man's wood chipper death makes headlines, an Arizona man reportedly kills his father and is then shot by police, and three teen Grand Canyon University students are killed in an apparent DUI wrong-way crash. Here are the week's top stories from Oct. 9-15.

1. Several men detained, guns found following Arizona State Fair shooting reports: Reports began coming in around 10 p.m. Witnesses told officers a car left the area with the shooters inside, and police were able to stop the car and detain 4 men, but they've been let go after being interviewed.

2. Landscape worker killed by chipper in Menlo Park identified: "When police units arrived on scene, a male subject was found deceased from injuries sustained from the incident," the police department said in a news release.

A worker was killed by somehow falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park on Oct. 11, 2022.

3. Three GCU students, roommates killed in I-17 crash near New River: Nearly 12 hours after the crash, Grand Canyon University identified the three people killed in the crash as students of its university.

4. Woman held captive in man's Missouri home for a month, repeatedly raped, police say: The victim was found wearing latex lingerie and a metal collar with what appeared to be a padlock on the front, the Kansas City Star reported. The woman told police she had been picked up in early September, then taken to a home and kept in a small room in the suspect's basement.

Police tape blocks off the residence of Timothy M. Haslett Jr., after the home was boarded up and fenced off in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. (Credit: WDAF)

5. Glendale Police officers shoot suspect accused of killing his father: According to court documents, a woman called police on Aug. 25 to report that she had tried to call her father, but her brother answered the phone and said that he had shot the dad.

6. New study indicates dementia signs can be detected nearly a decade before diagnosis: The findings now make it possible to screen at-risk patients who qualify for early medical treatment to reduce their risk of dementia. Moreover, new treatments have the potential to become more widely available for clinical trials.

7. Phoenix antique store employees chase after theft suspects, owner calling it a 'scene out of a movie': Antique Gatherings owner, Amanda, says as a business owner, she expects shoplifting to happen, but what she didn't expect was seeing the suspects come back, and then running after them to get an arrest.

8. Mom gets 115 years for oatmeal-poisoning murder plot related to custody dispute: A woman was sentenced to 115 years in prison for poisoning her ex-boyfriend’s oatmeal and strangling him with a necktie amidst a bitter custody battle, according to reports.

Booking photo of Heidi Littlefield (Courtesy of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in Indiana)

9. Man allegedly poured boiling water down baby's throat while out on bond for domestic violence charge: Niktoria Lett, the mother of the 1-year-old, Royalty, said that the baby was left alone with the baby's father. When she got back to the apartment, she saw Royalty's face "all messed up."

Eugene Lamont Sneed, 23, was out on bond in relation to a 2020 domestic violence charge when he allegedly poured the boiling hot water down the throat of his daughter on Sunday, who is only 1, according to FOX 17.

10. Tourist kidnapped in Mexico had foot hacked with machete before being left for dead: Dustan Jackson and his wife were waiting for their flight home after the perfect vacation in Cancun. With hours to spare, Jackson hopped in a cab to head to a store to get chewing tobacco, but the nearby gas station didn't have any. That's when he said his taxi driver kidnaped him.