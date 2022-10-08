Several men detained, guns found following Arizona State Fair shooting reports

Image 1 of 2 ▼ ADOT footage from I-10 and 19th Avenue of the police response to shooting reports at the Arizona State Fair

Men were detained and several guns were found after reports came in of a shooting at the Arizona State Fair on Saturday night, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Reports began coming in around 10 p.m. Witnesses told officers a car left the area with the shooters inside, and police were able to stop the car and detain 4 men, who haven't been named as official suspects.

Guns were found, police say.

There are no reports of shooting victims or property damage.

No further information is available.

