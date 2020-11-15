ASU cancels game against Colorado due to rising COVID-19 cases

article

For the second week in a row, Arizona State University has canceled another football game due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The most recent cancelation is a game against the University of Colorado due to COVID-19 cases among team members, including coaches, announced ASU Vice President for Athletics, Ray Anderson, on Nov. 15.

Anderson said of the cancelation, in part, "We regrettably have to invoke the Pac-12's football game cancellation policy for this week's game at Colorado due to positive COVID-19 cases among student-athletes and staff. The cancellation of another game is very difficult to accept for all of us, but it continues to be the right decision under the circumstances. The health, safety and welfare of our student-athletes is our number one priority and will continue to be at the forefront of every decision."

ASU was set to play the California Golden Bears, Cal, on Nov. 14, but the game was canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases.

To read the statement in its entirety, visit this link.