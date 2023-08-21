Monsoon moves through the East Valley: Live radar, updates

Parts of the East Valley, like Apache Junction, saw heavy rain and strong winds as a monsoon rolled through Monday night.

Because of the cloudy and stormy start to the week, the high at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix only reached a high of 91.

"This is 14 degrees below normal for the date and the coolest high temperature since May 11th," the National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix said.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for parts of the East Valley, but they've since expired.

"A potent thunderstorm capable of producing damaging winds up to 60 mph and dangerous lightning is moving towards Apache Junction and portions of East Mesa within the next 15-30 minutes. Please seek shelter," NWS said on X at 5:43 p.m.

We will be tracking the storm as it moves through the area Monday night.