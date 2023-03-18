1 dead, 5 hurt in fiery Phoenix crash involving police officers; at-fault driver on the run

A man was killed and five others were injured in a fiery multi-car crash involving a Phoenix police car near 34th Street and McDowell on Friday night.

The five-car collision happened just after 10 p.m. on March 17. When officers arrived, they found a marked Phoenix Police patrol vehicle in the wreckage along with another car on fire.

Five people, including two police officers, were hospitalized with serious injuries. One officer has been released, but the other is still being treated at the hospital.

One person died in the crash. Their name was not released.

The at-fault driver fled from the accident, and police are still looking for him.

Anyone with information about the driver who fled is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.