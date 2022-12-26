1 dead after people fell through ice at Northern Arizona lake, CCSO says

Officials with the Coconino County Sheriff's office say a search is underway for people who fell through the ice at a lake near Payson.

The incident happened at Woods Canyon Lake, which is located about 34 miles east of Payson. In a brief statement, officials with CCSO say a total of three people fell through the ice, and one person is confirmed dead.

Officials with CCSO did not reveal the identities of those who fell through the ice.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

