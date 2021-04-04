1 person dead, 3 others hurt in multi-car crash in Mesa

article

One person was killed and three others were injured after a crash involving several cars on the U.S. 60 in Mesa, according to authorities.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. on April 3.

Mesa Fire and Medical Department crews had to use hydraulic extrication tools to remove one person from a vehicle.

Authorities said a driver was in an emergency lane and attempted to pull a vehicle from that area using a tow strap.

But the car was hit by another vehicle as it attempted to enter the HOV lane and was pushed into the middle lanes of traffic, which led to additional collisions in the area.

The driver got out of the car and his vehicle was struck again and he was hit.

The man later died at a hospital. His name and age haven’t been released yet.

Mesa police said the fatal crash remains under investigation.

The highway was closed for several hours and reopened early Sunday morning.

