10-year-old boy receives 'Iron Man'-themed bionic arm in early Christmas miracle

Christmas came early for one 10-year-old boy in the United Kingdom after he received a bionic arm through the National Health Service.

Harry of Lancashire, England, was born without the lower part of his arm. He was fitted for a device earlier this month, according to a press release by Open Bionics, a company that manufactures 3D printed bionic arms.

Footage was released showing him enjoying his new "Iron Man"-themed arm as well as pulling a Christmas cracker with his grandmother.

Before receiving his arm, Harry had to go through a month-long trial to show that he could use the "Hero Arm." He was then allowed to keep it, becoming one of the first people in the country to get one, the press release said.

"Compared to the ones that he’s had previously, the Hero Arm is fantastic," Harry’s grandmother Susan Higham said in this footage shared by Open Bionics.

Storyful contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.