13-year-old killed in accidental shooting, suspect arrested: PD

A young teenager is dead and a suspect is accused of manslaughter following a shooting at a north Phoenix apartment complex.

The incident happened at around 1:15 p.m. on April 7 near 7th Avenue and Mountain View Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the apartment following reports of a stabbing. Once at the scene, officers found 13-year-old Earlric Reynolds with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

"Another teenager on scene, 18-year-old Adolfo Villalva, told officers he had accidentally shot Reynolds and was detained," Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

Adolfo Villalva (MCSO)

Investigators say Villalva and Reynolds were playing with Nerf guns when Villalva pulled out a real gun and accidentally shot Reynolds.

"Villalva and other witnesses moved Reynolds to the parking lot of the apartment complex and Villalva hid the firearm before police arrived," Sgt. Krynsky said. "The firearm was later recovered."

Villalva was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of manslaughter, misconduct involving weapons and tampering with evidence.

Map of where the shooting happened