14.9 tons of pot, 37 firearms seized, 27 arrests made in Perris bust

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a tweet on Thursday that 48 search warrants were served at several illegal grow operations, which led to the discovery of the honey oil lab, 37 guns and thousands of pounds of marijuana.

14.9 tons of marijuana were discovered along with a a cache of weapons and a honey oil lab in a series of pot busts in Perris, authorities said.

It is the second large-scale illegal marijuana grow operation that the sheriff's department has busted in the span of two months and twenty-seven arrests were made.

Once all the plants were collected they were destroyed and disposed of.

Authorities say at this time there is no threat to public safety.