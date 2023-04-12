$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona

No one won the $441 million Mega Millions jackpot from Tuesday night's drawing, but someone in Arizona is taking home a pretty big prize!

According to lottery officials, a ticket that matched all five white numbers was sold at a Safeway grocery store in south Phoenix.

The winning numbers were 31, 35, 53, 54, 55, and a gold Mega Ball 24.

Since no one took home the jackpot, the next drawing on April 14 will be worth an estimated $476 million.

Location of the Safeway grocery store where the Mega Millions ticket was sold: