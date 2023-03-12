2 arrested in murder of man in Casa Grande, police say

Two people accused of killing a man near a shooting range in Casa Grande have been arrested.

According to police, officers on March 11 responded to reports of a shooting on Isom Road near the Elzy Pearson Shooting Range, west of the Casa Grande Mountains.

Once at the scene, officers found the body of Julian Reynolds, a 30-year-old Arizona City man who appeared to have been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After speaking to witnesses, detectives determined that 21-year-old Roberto Barrera, 20-year-old Victor Leal, and their teenage friend were driving near the shooting range when they ran out of gas.

"They called another friend to bring them gas and as they waited, Barrera and Leal burglarized a vehicle they found," police said.

The vehicle belonged to Reynolds, who police say was in the area collecting brass casings, which he is known to do.

"Julian confronted Barrera and Leal, resulting in the shooting death of Julian," police said.

After the shooting, the teenager who was with Barrera and Leal ran from the scene. Barerra and Leal then fled the area in their car after allegedly stealing some of Reynolds' belongings.

From left: Roberto Barrera and Victor Leal

Detectives eventually found Barerra and Leal, and took them into custody. Police say evidence of the shooting, including the murder weapon and Reynolds' belongings, were found and linked to the suspects.

The murder weapon was found in the desert near the crime scene.

The teen who fled the scene was interviewed by police but was not charged. A second teenager who police say assisted the suspects in hiding evidence was arrested.

Barrera and Leal were booked into jail and are accused of first-degree murder, burglary, and tampering with evidence.

Casa Grande is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Phoenix.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

More Arizona headlines



