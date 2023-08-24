Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
4
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

2 historic Arizona churches to be demolished after fires

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

DOUGLAS, Ariz. - Efforts have failed to save two historic churches that were torched in southern Arizona.

Investigators say Eric Ridenour set fire to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church in Douglas in May.

The goal was to restore both churches, but officials say the flames were so intense that it's now impossible to save the two buildings.

Demolition has started on the churches and should be complete by next month.

Arizona churches cant be saved after fires

Efforts have failed to save two historic churches that were torched in southern Arizona. The goal was to restore the First Presbyterian Church and Saint Stephens Episcopal Church after they were burned in Douglas. Officials say the flames were so intense that its impossible to save the two buildings. Demolition has started and should be complete by next month.

Ridenour remains in custody pending trial. Prosecutors call him a danger to the community.

Detectives say they found what appeared to be the remains of canisters of lighter fluid and lighter behind the altar at the First Presbyterian Church.