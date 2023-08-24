2 historic Arizona churches to be demolished after fires

Efforts have failed to save two historic churches that were torched in southern Arizona.

Investigators say Eric Ridenour set fire to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church in Douglas in May.

The goal was to restore both churches, but officials say the flames were so intense that it's now impossible to save the two buildings.

Demolition has started on the churches and should be complete by next month.

Ridenour remains in custody pending trial. Prosecutors call him a danger to the community.

Detectives say they found what appeared to be the remains of canisters of lighter fluid and lighter behind the altar at the First Presbyterian Church.