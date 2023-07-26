2 people shot while sleeping at Phoenix park, police say

Phoenix investigators are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot two people while they were sleeping at a park early Wednesday morning.

Police say a man and woman were sleeping on a picnic table at Willow Park near 27th Avenue and Polk Street when someone started shooting at them.

The man was struck in the torso and is currently in the hospital for treatment. He is in critical condition.

The woman was shot in the arm and is expected to be okay.

Officers at the scene said it appeared that someone had opened fire as they were driving by, but the investigation is still ongoing.

"It's still too early to tell if the shots were fired from inside a car or outside a car," said Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix PD.

Shell casings were found in the street, but police did not release information about a possible suspect vehicle or description.

Where it happened: