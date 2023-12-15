2 women die following separate Phoenix shootings

Two women are dead following separate shootings in Phoenix.

The first shooting happened at around 9 p.m. on Dec. 14 near 11th and Mohave Streets. When officers got to the scene, they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital where she later died. The woman was not identified.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody.

The second shooting happened early Friday morning near 17th and Missouri Avenues. Police say a woman was brought to a hospital with a gunshot wound. She did not survive her injuries. The woman was not identified.

Homicide detectives are still at the shooting scene, which police say remains active.

Missouri is shut down between 17th and 19th Avenues.