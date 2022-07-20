Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

3 girls rescued from abuse: No food, water or schooling, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

3 girls rescued from abuse: No food, water or schooling, police say

MESA, Ariz. - Police in Mesa arrested a couple after investigators discovered their children living in a home full of trash and no running water.

An anonymous tip led detectives to the home on July 20.

The couple's three young girls told officers they had no food or water and that they would often walk to a neighbor's home for help. Police say they were also not enrolled in school.

According to court paperwork, a family member had given the couple money to help, but they admitted to spending it on drugs.

The girls are now in the custody of the Department of Child Safety.

Brandon Edwards and Katrina Johnson