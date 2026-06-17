3 indicted in violent Chandler home invasion that left 2 hospitalized

The Brief Three teens have been indicted by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office following a violent home invasion in Chandler that left two people hospitalized. Investigators state the incident began with a rideshare pickup near Elliot and Arizona avenues before the suspects forced their way into the family home. The victims, an 84-year-old man and his disabled daughter, were severely beaten and shot during the attack but have since returned home to recover.



Family members of two victims injured in a violent June 6 home invasion are speaking out after prosecutors say three men have been indicted in connection with the attack that left both victims hospitalized.

What they're saying:

Melissa, an immediate family member, said the two people who were attacked are recovering at home. She said she was on a camping trip when she got the text message about what had happened.

"Just something you are not expecting to read right when you wake up" Melissa said. "And I was instantly overcome by shock."

Chandler police officers work an active crime scene near Country Club Drive and Elliot Road on June 6, 2026.

What we know:

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says Jesus Sandoval, 19, Jorje Juardo Martinez, 17, and Kevin Tristan, 17, are now facing charges.

Investigators say the incident began with a ride share pickup near Elliot and Arizona avenues that turned violent in Chandler before the suspects forced their way into a home. Once inside, family members say the elderly homeowner was severely beaten and suffered a fractured skull after being pistol-whipped. His disabled daughter, who weighs under 90 pounds, was also shot twice through both arms.

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"And for two people who are so vulnerable to be attacked in such a way is really it's incomprehensible," Melissa said.

Timeline:

Melissa said the family has lived in the same quiet neighborhood since the 1980s and still does not know why they were targeted.

"She’s handling it way better than I could have imagined somebody being able to handle something like that happening," Melissa said.

Melissa also said the community has rallied around the family with support, including donations, meals and prayers, but she emphasized that anger over the attack remains as the family seeks accountability.

"We are angry that something like this happened in a home that should be safe, and for someone to come in and violate your home and your safety like that," Melissa said. "We just hope that the law will punish them in the appropriate manner and that they can't hurt anybody else or victimize anybody else."

What you can do:

The family has set up a GoFundMe for the victim's recovery.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say two additional men are also charged with trying to help the suspects flee the country.

Map of the area of the attack.