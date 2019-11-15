3 injured in fiery crash on I-95 in Bensalem

A fiery interstate highway crash involving a tanker truck and an SUV in Pennsylvania has left three people injured.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. near Exit 39.

Pennsylvania State Police say the tanker truck was carrying 4,000 of heating oil and caught fire.

State police say the crash on I-95 in Bensalem happened just after 9 p.m. Friday and caused several lanes in both directions of the highway to be shut down.

SkyFOX flew over a crash on I-95 southbound in Bensalem Friday night.

Authorities say the truck was carrying nearly 4,000 gallons of heating oil which quickly ignited, spreading flames from the highway overpass that set some nearby trees on fire.

Firefighters battled the flames for about an hour before the blaze was extinguished.

The names of the injured and details on their conditions were not disclosed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.