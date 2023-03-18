3 teens arrested for killing Phoenix homeowner in burglary gone wrong

article

Three teenagers have been arrested after a Phoenix homeowner was killed during a botched burglary earlier this week.

Police say Manuel Hinojos, 26, was shot and killed after confronting the teens at his home near 29th Avenue and Moreland Street on March 14.

"Information gathered showed that three teenaged males were committing a burglary at the residence when they were confronted by the owner, Hinojos, who was armed," said Sgt. Robert Scherer with Phoenix Police.

Hinojos and one of the teens exchanged gunfire, and both of them were struck. The two other teenagers involved ran away on foot.

The homeowner died at the hospital, and the teenaged suspect survived his injuries.

The three suspects were eventually all arrested and referred to the Juvenile Correction Center. Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection to the homicide.

Area where the shooting happened: