300 students, guests, staff at Central Florida graduation possibly exposed to COVID-19, school district warns

Hundreds of students and their guests who attended an in-person graduation cermemony in Central Florida may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to officials.

Brevard Public Public Schools told FOX 35 News on Tuesday that the Florida Department of Health has sent notifications to the families of Bayside High School graduates, as they may have been exposed to coronavirus.

They said that this exposure notification applies to nearly 300 students. Each student received two tickets for guests and there were about 30 staff onsite.

