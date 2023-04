Check your tickets! One lucky person who bought a lottery ticket at a Mesa gas station hit it big!

A ticket worth $3.2 million for The Pick jackpot drawing on April 15 was sold at Happy Food Mart, located near Main Street and Recker Road.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 8, 24, 29, 30, 43, and 44.

The cash prize option for the jackpot is $1,767,955.80.

