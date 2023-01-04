$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona

No one took home the Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday night's drawing, but someone in Arizona is now a lot richer!

Officials say a $4 million ticket was sold at the Tonopah Travel Center, located at 1010 N. 339th Avenue.

The winning ticket matched all five white balls, but not the gold Mega Ball. The ticket included the optional Megaplier, making it worth $4 million.

Two other $4 million tickets were sold in Mississippi and South Dakota.

The winning numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41, 44, and a Mega Ball 18.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Jan. 6 has jumped to an estimated prize of $940 million, with a cash option of $483.5 million.

The Mega Millions record is $1.537 billion, won by a single ticket in South Carolina in October 2018.