5 homes burned in Randolph, southeast of Phoenix; officials investigating cause

Five home were burned in a destructive fire that erupted south of Phoenix between Casa Grande and Florence in the town of Randolph.

Firefighters worked through the night to control the fire and no one was injured, reportedly.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Five homes were burned in an explosive fire south of Phoenix. (Photo courtesy of Eloy Fire District)

Investigators are working to find out what caused the flames to ignite.

Map of where the fire happened: