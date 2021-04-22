5 years later, family of man found shot dead in Glendale still searching for justice

On April 22, 2016, Jose Sanchez was shot and killed in his condo in Glendale.

Now, five years after his death, Sanchez's death remains unsolved, and his family is still searching for justice.

According to Glendale Police officials, Sanchez, who was 49 at the time, appears to have been killed in a home invasion and robbery. Witnesses reported seeing four Hispanic men running from the area near 57th Avenue and Camelback, and one was carrying a laptop. Inside Sanchez's home, police found shell casings and a frying pan, which could have the suspect's DNA on it.

Detectives believe Sanchez died fighting for his life, and may have used that pan to defend himself. Since Sanchez's murder, the family has moved and expanded, and all they have left are the memories. Sanchez's widow, Kellie Sanchez, is hoping someone can help catch his killer.

"He worked to make his family happy. He would do anything he could to make sure his family came first, and he was just really, really happy," said Kellie. "He would talk to anybody in the grocery store, gas station. He never met a stranger. He can always get people talking."

Days after Sanchez’s death, the family moved to California, and they continue to keep his memory alive.

Advertisement

"For me, it's trying to find things that I know would make him proud, so, like, I finished school," said Kellie. "It’s an up-and-down roller coaster, because some days you know you’re fine, and other days, you’re thinking about the future and how you’re going to miss out on certain things."

On April 22, Kellie, her kids and grandkids went bowling to celebrate Sanchez's life.

"That’s one of the things he really enjoyed doing," said Kellie. "He was raised in Mexico, but he was a really good bowler, and so, we always go bowling because that really reminds us of him."

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

https://www.silentwitness.org/