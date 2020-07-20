A young John Lewis graces TIME Magazine’s commemorative cover

TIME Magazine released an image of its latest commemorative cover, which showcases a young John Lewis, the Georgia congressman and civil rights icon who passed away July 17.

“His death represents the end of an era, not only for Congress but for the country as a whole,” a TIME Magazine article about the congressman’s passing read.

The civil rights leader and politician will join the likes of others who have graced the cover of TIME Magazine, including Kobe Bryant, who was given a commemorative cover after he died alongside his daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a tragic helicopter accident.

Lewis passed away at the age of 80 on July 17 due to complications from pancreatic cancer.

Since Lewis’ passing, politicians, celebrities and civil rights leaders alike have paid tribute to the man who encouraged them to get into “good trouble” and fight against injustice.

Lewis’ death prompted President Donald Trump to have flags lowered at half staff the morning after his passing, as well as ordering all American flags to be lowered nationwide for the rest of that Saturday.

It's possible that Lewis will lie in state at the Capitol, an honor reserved for American heroes and dignitaries and occurring just 36 times in U.S. history. House and Senate leadership have not made an announcement yet.

In recent weeks, a petition was created to rename the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge, made famous during the Selma to Montgomery March which spawned “Bloody Sunday,” after Lewis, who was beaten during the march.

Despite the petition being introduced before Lewis’ death, support has swelled with more than 492,200 people adding their names to it as of July 20.

News of who will potentially take Lewis’ House seat was announced Monday as State Sen. Nikema Williams will be replacing Lewis on the November ballot, facing Republican Angela Stanton-King.

FOX News and FOX 5 Atlanta contributed to this report.