Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (Feb. 12-18)
Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for Feb. 12-18.
This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.
Click here for our interactive map.
To learn more about each incident, click on the icon in the map.
February 12
- 58th Way and Indian School Road, Phoenix - A body was found in a canal, police said.
- US 60 near Rural Road, Tempe - A crash involving nine vehicles along the US 60 on Monday morning left people injured, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
- Apache Boulevard and McClintock Drive, Tempe - A woman was detained following a stabbing at a hookah lounge that left three people hurt.
- State Route 51 and Bell Road, Phoenix - A man and a woman are dead following a shooting at a home, police said.