Experimental plane crashes during landing at Falcon Field

An experimental plane making its first flight crashed on Wednesday at Falcon Field, causing a fuel leak.

The crash happened on Feb. 14 at the airport near McDowell and Greenfield Roads.

Mesa Fire and Medical says two people were on board the plane, but they were not hurt.

Crews responded to the scene to contain the fuel leak.

Airport officials are coordinating with the FAA and NTSB to determine the cause of the crash.

An experimental plane making its first flight crashed on Feb. 14 at Falcon Field, Mesa Fire said. No injuries were reported.

Map of Falcon Field