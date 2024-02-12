Body found floating in canal near Phoenix golf course

Police are investigating after a body was found floating in a canal in Phoenix on Monday.

Officers responded to reports of an injured person just after 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 12 near 58th Way and Indian School Road, just north of the Arizona Country Club.

"When officers arrived, they were directed to a body floating in the canal," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said. "Officers were able to confirm it was human remains."

The victim was not identified.

One man who walks the canal regularly says he's never seen anything like this.

"I've never seen this. I've lived here almost 30 years," said Gary. "I've seen cars in the canal before, but never anything like this."

