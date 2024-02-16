Mesa officer-involved shooting: Several people detained; "very active scene"

Police swarmed a Mesa neighborhood after two officers opened fire on a suspect near Main Street and Stapley Drive on Friday.

The scene is still active and just before 12 p.m., the SWAT team arrived to go inside a home to help detectives search for more clues.

This all started with a stolen landscaping truck out of Tempe that had a GPS tracker. Mesa Police picked up the signal and went to the house where the truck was parked. Investigators say a man came out of the home and soon after, two officers opened fire, but they missed.

Police say the suspect remained next to the vehicle and refused to follow commands, so he was hit with a bean bag bullet and a Taser. He was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police say they found a knife nearby.

Residents tell FOX 10 they're getting used to criminal activity, and it's always scary when it happens.

The SWAT team will help clear the home and detain anyone possibly connected to the crime.

No officers were injured.

Police say this is still a very active scene, and they're asking everyone to please stay out of the immediate area of Barkley and Mahoney.

No names have been released in this case.

Map of the area



