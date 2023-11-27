Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (Nov. 27-Dec. 3)
Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for Nov. 27-Dec. 3.
This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.
November 27
- McQueen and Ocotillo Roads, Chandler - Police are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
- 27th and Southern Avenues, Phoenix - Police say a man struck and hit a woman with a vehicle following an argument between the pair. The woman suffered minor injuries. Officers are searching for the man.
- 14th Street and Indian School Road, Phoenix - Firefighters battled a debris fire at a business complex. No injuries were reported.