Phoenix Police investigating apparent homicide after a man was found with trauma to his body

A man with trauma to his body was found by Phoenix Police officers but died soon after arriving at the hospital.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 3, officers responded to an unknown trouble call at 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When they got there, they found a man who had traumatic injuries.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but died soon after. He has not been named.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. So far, there's no word on what led up to this.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446). You can remain anonymous.

Map of where the victim was found: